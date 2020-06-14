Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
229 STACY STREET
229 Stacy Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3420 sqft
This highly stylish apartment is steps to the river front park area, High street quaint shopping district, and the River line train stop with access to state capital/Amtrac to NY and points south, Pennsauken, Cinnaminson ,Camden/High speed line to

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New London
1 Unit Available
438 HIGH STREET
438 High Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
4142 sqft
Adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in one of the nicest Historic Buildings on the Block. Convenient location right across the street from Post Office and easy walk to public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

1 of 32

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
72 EASTERN LANE LANE
72 Eastern Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1595 sqft
72 Eastern Lane is a Ranch in the prestigious Garfield East section of Willingboro.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Torresdale
1 Unit Available
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9170 FRANKFORD AVENUE
9170 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained upper level apartment. Spacious living room with hardwood floor. Central air, stove, refrigerator, microwave included. Single car parking in rear of building. No basement access, pets or smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 HORSESHOE LN S
79 Horseshoe Lane South, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Experience living in an all inclusive Adult community before committing to buying. Take the time to preview this newly listed RENTAL in the popular Homestead community located in Columbus, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
415 PIMLICO WAY
415 Pimlico Way, Burlington County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3112 sqft
Experience the beauty of this spacious two-story colonial saltbox. Walk into a bit of luxury--the foyer features double entry doors with etched glass and restored wood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
411 Jamestown Ct.
411 Jamestown Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1236 sqft
LeClub Development Mailbox #15 Locks Mastered Updated Townhome in desirable Le Club 1. Home features hardwood floors, two full baths and a one car garage. Townhome also offers washer and dryer, tenant responsible utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
702 OLIPHANT LN
702 Oliphant Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1205 sqft
Welcome home!! Designer "wood" flooring on the First floor has newer wood laminate flooring AND Freshly painted with today's "in" colors. Second floor also newly painted and has new neutral carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Burlington, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

