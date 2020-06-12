15 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with hardwood floors
Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)
Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portsmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.