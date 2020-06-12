Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with hardwood floors

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
129 Market Street
129 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
790 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 Islington Street
51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street
2 Elm Street, Newmarket, NH
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portsmouth, NH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portsmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

