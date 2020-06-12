/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.
904 Sprngbrook Circle
904 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1071 sqft
MAKE Springbrook Condominium Portsmouth your new home. Privately set back from the hustle bustle of life, yet conveniences are but a few minutes away. Shop, bank, entertainment all nearby for on the way home convenience.
428 Pleasant Street
428 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
990 sqft
This beautiful first floor condo is available in Portsmouth's historic South End for a June 1 start date.
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.
129 Market Street
129 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
790 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment.
207 Springbrook Circle
207 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location.. easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.
264 South Street
264 South St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Don't miss this AMAZING opportunity to call Portsmouth home. Live in this beautiful sought-after neighborhood located in the charming south end.
51 Islington Street
51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.