53 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pine Forest
3 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
224 Watchman Lane
224 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1834 sqft
224 Watchman Lane Available 07/24/20 Lexington Plantation - BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UNDER MOUNT SINK, AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE 42' UPPER CABINETS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 Wessex Court
65 Wessex Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2366 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/ finished bonus room home located in Yorkshire Plantation of Harnett County. This home has over 2300 square feet and sits on a large .42 ac lot with a privacy fence, rear deck and storage shed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
956 Whispering Pines Drive
956 Whispering Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2472 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Links Crossing neighborhood inside of the gated Anderson Creek Club community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
56 Loyalist Road
56 Loyalist Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in LEXINGTON PLANTATION of Harnett County. This two story home has a nice lot with a rear fence and rear shed, single car garage and Lovely screened in porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
351 Maplewood Drive
351 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
WOW! This beautiful 3 Bedroom + Finished bonus area home is located in the gated community of CAROLINA LAKES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
329 Lattimore Road
329 Lattimore Road, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
Great 5 br 3.5 ba with 2 Master Suites in Richmond Park. Great room with fireplace and hardwood floor. Formal dining room with hardwood floor and tray ceiling.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
932 Westland Ridge Road
932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1) Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
610 Roundtree Drive
610 Roundtree Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1607 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with upgraded features. Hardwood floors throughout except in the bedrooms. Master Suite has an upgraded bathroom with tiled shower and upgraded vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,063
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
117 Ruth St. Unit A
117 Ruth St, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Prime Location - Haymount 2 Bed Home Ready for Move-in! - Charming two bedroom one bathroom home ready for move in! This home features original wood floors, new microwave and new dishwasher.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
2601 Pecan
2601 Pecan Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2050 sqft
2601 Pecan Available 06/15/20 Lovely home in the Haymont Area - Available 6/15/2020 - This well kept, spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the Haymont area, approx. 2505 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spring Lake, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

