2 bed 2 bath apartments
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1072 sqft
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
936 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Terry Sanford
13 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1246 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Terry Sanford
19 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Coming Soon 1190 Wrenwood (Mid July) (Small Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid July) 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with modern features including all stainless steel appliances, gray paint throughout, and updated bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Ayrshire Ct
338 Ayrshire Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1350 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 338 Ayrshire Ct. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This lovely Town home is close to Methodist College and Ft Bragg, backing up to the 12th Green on Kings Grant Golf Course. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3588 Torbay Drive
3588 Torbay Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
950 sqft
3588 Torbay Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 2 Beds·2 Baths·948 Sq FtFreshly Painted Two bedrooms/Two baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
1 Unit Available
140 Homeplace Ct
140 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$680
1000 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment on quiet cul de sac street. Recent updates include new paint and new carpet. Private wood deck. Plenty of resident parking.
1 of 8
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
126 London Court
126 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
1080 sqft
This apartment has been rented. It is still available for showings.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1857-3 Tryon Drive
1857 Tryon Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
COMING SOON- this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located just off Pamalee Dr – close to Bragg, Shopping and Dining! Enter the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Westover
29 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1107 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
10 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
1004 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
8 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
