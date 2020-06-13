106 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC with balcony
Ready for a close-up? Leland and its residents are often used in large-production films. Maximum Overdrive and Domestic Disturbance were filmed here and, with tax credits for movie-industry elite, chances are locals will wind up rubbing elbows with the stars for years to come.
Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.