Last updated June 13 2020

106 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
31 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
212 Estuary Court
212 Estuary Court, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2060 sqft
212 Estuary Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Westport - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Leland community of Westport.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2322 sqft
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community.

Last updated June 12
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1009 N. Sanderling Drive
1009 N. Sanderling Drive, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1987 sqft
1009 N. Sanderling Drive Available 07/01/20 Large End Unit Townhouse in Waterford - No expense was spared in this lovely corner unit located in the popular Waterford community.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1137 Greensview Circle
1137 Greensview Circle, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1720 sqft
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
201 Windchime Way
201 Windchime Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
Furnished Magnolia Greens Town Home - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home in Magnolia Greens. This rental is available for a 10 to 12 month lease, includes use of all community amenities and is fully furnished.

Last updated May 14
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
Results within 1 mile of Leland

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1681 Lincoln Rd NE
1681 Lincoln Road Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Wonderful family home - Property Id: 293851 Recently remodeled with new roof, bath fixtures, paint, new floors. Home is all brick with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
Last updated June 13
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated June 13
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Last updated June 13
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Last updated June 13
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Last updated June 12
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
24 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Last updated June 12
Echo Farms
10 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Last updated June 13
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated June 13
South Wilmington Heights
11 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5808 Heritage Oaks Ln
5808 Heritage Oaks Ln, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Brand New Home in Windsor Park Leland, 3 Br, 2 Ba, all laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, all new fixtures. Walk-in shower in master, large fenced in yard. Two car Garage. You must see to appreciate this one.
City Guide for Leland, NC

Ready for a close-up? Leland and its residents are often used in large-production films. Maximum Overdrive and Domestic Disturbance were filmed here and, with tax credits for movie-industry elite, chances are locals will wind up rubbing elbows with the stars for years to come.

Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leland, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

