3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hattiesburg, MS
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:24am
8 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1419 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1225 sqft
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
33 Units Available
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1288 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$858
1281 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:23am
21 Units Available
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
12 Units Available
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Park Pines
447 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$858
1339 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
The Heights - Avenues
1 Unit Available
711 Myrtle Street
711 Myrtle Street, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1024 sqft
Single Family Home
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Jamestown - Lincoln
1 Unit Available
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.
Results within 5 miles of Hattiesburg
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Autumn Ridge
37 Autumn Ridge, Lamar County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo With Fenced Yard - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located close to the square and the University campus. It is pet friendly and has a fenced in yard area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1066 Monroe Road 5
1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$500
910 sqft
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by.