/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hattiesburg, MS
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:24am
8 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$994
1458 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:23am
21 Units Available
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1109 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$955
1319 sqft
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$870
1052 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
14 Units Available
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1097 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Downtown Hattiesburg
10 Units Available
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
Results within 5 miles of Hattiesburg
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 DIXIE AVE - 3
209 Dixie Ave, Petal, MS
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
These are 4-plexes in a 24 unit complex with units available upstairs and downstairs. Appliances included are stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and have washer/dryer hook-ups. They have an open floor plan with eat in bar.