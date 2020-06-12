/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Harper Woods
17 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.
Fraser
1 Unit Available
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
17 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.
Central
1 Unit Available
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE EARLY June: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online.
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
160 S Christine
160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods.
University
1 Unit Available
2462 WOODWARD Avenue
2462 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
WELCOME TO WOODWARD PLACE CONDOS! Vaulted ceilings provide the atmosphere of a large home with the low maintenance living of a townhouse. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 half guest bathroom.
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.
1 Unit Available
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.
