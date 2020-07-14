All apartments in East Lansing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Beaumont

3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104 · (517) 436-0118
Location

3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI 48823

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 2

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beaumont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $40 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached or Detached Garage: $125-$140.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beaumont have any available units?
The Beaumont has 6 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Beaumont have?
Some of The Beaumont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beaumont currently offering any rent specials?
The Beaumont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beaumont pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beaumont is pet friendly.
Does The Beaumont offer parking?
Yes, The Beaumont offers parking.
Does The Beaumont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Beaumont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beaumont have a pool?
No, The Beaumont does not have a pool.
Does The Beaumont have accessible units?
Yes, The Beaumont has accessible units.
Does The Beaumont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beaumont has units with dishwashers.
Does The Beaumont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Beaumont has units with air conditioning.
