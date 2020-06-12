/
2 bedroom apartments
433 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
5859 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5859 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Level Townhouse. Kitchen, dining room and living room all feature pergo flooring. Sliding doors off living room leading to to deck.
1 Unit Available
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Long Reach
6 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1024 sqft
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Kings Contrivance
7 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Oakland Mills
35 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
36 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
