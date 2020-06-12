/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
266 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5859 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5859 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Level Townhouse. Kitchen, dining room and living room all feature pergo flooring. Sliding doors off living room leading to to deck.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakland Mills
32 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1320 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1275 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
53 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
15 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1109 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
