2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
65 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA
Elmwood Business District
33 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
13 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Elmwood Business District
29 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Clearview-Transcontinental
6 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Harvard Estates
7 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.
Beverly Garden
1 Unit Available
736 BEVERLY GARDEN Drive #upper
736 Beverly Gardens Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Pets allowed with additional fee on case by case basis. Second floor unit.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Tulane - Gravier
144 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Mid-City
62 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Central Business District
290 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
