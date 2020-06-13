/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Results within 1 mile of Mandeville
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Driftwood St
211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313 LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet! -Open kitchen
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
67168 Locke St
67168 Locke St, St. Tammany County, LA
Fantastic location, close to everything! Home has tile floors lower level, kitchen has granite countertops , refrigerator stays! Full bath downstairs. New carpet upstairs! Covered patio, large fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mandeville
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
22 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1326 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1382 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
127 Robin Hood Drive
127 Robinhood Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
ROOM 4 RENT / SHARED BATHROOM / no pets 127 Robinhood Dr Covington 70433 King Forest Subdivision If you wanna check it out. 550 per month that’s rent and utilities included for smaller room. 650 rent and utilities included for bigger room.
Results within 10 miles of Mandeville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1357 Audubon Pkwy
1357 Audubon Pkwy, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1665 sqft
Madisonville Beauty in Bedico Creek! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $1,795.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $1,795.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
75673 Sylvia Drive
75673 Sylvia Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
75089 Crestview Hills Loop
75089 Crestview Hills Loop, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
New construction home for lease in River Park in Covington, LA. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. 2" faux wood blinds throughout and washer/dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
