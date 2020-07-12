All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Forsythia Court Apartments

6001 Barley Avenue · (502) 289-1505
Location

6001 Barley Avenue, Louisville, KY 40218

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6104 · Avail. Oct 9

$656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 6208 · Avail. Sep 18

$656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 6102 · Avail. Sep 11

$656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forsythia Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Forsythia Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Louisville, Forsythia Court Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Forsythia Court. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Louisville.

Louisville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Forsythia Court is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Louisville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Forsythia Court Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $200 or one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for additional information.
Parking Details: Off street parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forsythia Court Apartments have any available units?
Forsythia Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $656 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Forsythia Court Apartments have?
Some of Forsythia Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forsythia Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forsythia Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forsythia Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forsythia Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forsythia Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forsythia Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Forsythia Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forsythia Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forsythia Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Forsythia Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Forsythia Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forsythia Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forsythia Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Forsythia Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
