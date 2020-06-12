Apartment List
/
IN
/
plainfield
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4549 Connaught East Drive
4549 Connaught East Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Westmere Drive
2312 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1264 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8925 Lighthorse Drive
8925 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Camby
1 Unit Available
8430 Sansa Street
8430 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1588 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft. Walking in you will find the large family room, open to the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camby
1 Unit Available
8540 Bluff Point Way
8540 Bluff Point Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1792 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newton
1 Unit Available
5916 Mosaic Place
5916 Mosaic Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newton
1 Unit Available
7340 Cordova Drive
7340 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plainfield rents held steady over the past month

Plainfield rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plainfield stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Plainfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plainfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Plainfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Plainfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Plainfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Plainfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Plainfield.
    • While Plainfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Plainfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Plainfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainfield 3 BedroomsPlainfield Accessible Apartments
    Plainfield Apartments under $800Plainfield Apartments with BalconyPlainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with GymPlainfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Plainfield Apartments with ParkingPlainfield Apartments with PoolPlainfield Apartments with Washer-DryerPlainfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlainfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
    Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
    Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
    Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis