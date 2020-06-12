Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

258 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
9812 S. Ave H 1st Fl.
9812 South Avenue H, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unit 1st Fl. Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 296729 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. 3/4 bath. All utilities included. Smoke-free policy. No pets. Near public transportation and Calumet Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Side
1 Unit Available
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
745 sqft
Apartments are located in the South Shore area near 71st Street. The area has a high walk score and provides good transit options. There are quality appliances, on-site laundry, and a phone entry intercom.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Chicago
5 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments located by the waterfront. Pet-friendly, with hardwood flooring, recent renovations, some paid utilities and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted for these units.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
2225 E 87th St
2225 E 87th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
Freshly rehabbed two-bedroom apartments have new appliances and carpeting. Amenities include parking and free heat. Located right next to Chicago Vocational High School and Jesse Owens Park. Close to I-90.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7620 S Coles
7620 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
850 sqft
Newly renovated units in expansive building. High-quality appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Blocks from Lake Michigan, Rainbow Beach Park and the South Shore Cultural Center.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8047 S Manistee Ave
8047 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Ventus Holdings - Property Id: 278998 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278998 Property Id 278998 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847813)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8356 S Mackinaw Ave 1R
8356 South Mackinaw Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
570 sqft
2 bdrm/1bath, central Ac washer/dryer, quiet block - Property Id: 297694 Freshly painted, bright and cozy unit with washer/dryer/ central AC.updated kitchen/bath, built in microwave, refrigerator, stove. No security deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calumet Heights
1 Unit Available
8808 S Blackstone Ave
8808 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Awesome Two bedroom apt with hardwood floors. Large living and Dinning room. Also one of the rooms has a smaller room atch to it. Heat is included. Quiet building , Awesome neighborhood. (RLNE5649116)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Shore
2 Units Available
7829 S South Shore Dr
7829 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath room central air newly remodeled. Private assigned parking Lake front property. income must be three time the monthly rent to qualify pets ok (RLNE1044021)

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8133 South Colfax
8133 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7236 S. Coles - 2W
7236 South Coles Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with spacious bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including over head microwave and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Camellia Drive - #16
1218 Camellia Drive, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd floor apartment unit with detached 1 car garage parking space. Large living room, bedrooms with double closets and eat in kitchen with large pantry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Common area Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Farmer Dr. - 204
9617 Farmer Drive, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check and security deposit required. NO PETS allowed.

Hammond rents held steady over the past month

Hammond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hammond stand at $848 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Hammond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hammond, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Hammond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hammond, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hammond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
    • Hammond's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Hammond.
    • While Hammond's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hammond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hammond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

