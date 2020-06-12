Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheeling
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM

113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
357 Kildeer Lane
357 Kildeer Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1386 sqft
WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE PARK EAST SUBDIVISION. CHECK OUT THIS ELEGANT TOWN HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS W/FULL BATHS & FULL WALL CLOSET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. (hardwood floor, and new carpet, freshly painted.) No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
61 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.

June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheeling rents held steady over the past month

Wheeling rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wheeling stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. Wheeling's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheeling, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Wheeling rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Wheeling, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheeling is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheeling's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Wheeling.
    • While Wheeling's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheeling than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheeling.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wheeling 2 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheeling 3 BedroomsWheeling Apartments under $1,000Wheeling Apartments under $1,100Wheeling Apartments with Balcony
    Wheeling Apartments with GarageWheeling Apartments with GymWheeling Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
    Wheeling Apartments with PoolWheeling Apartments with Washer-DryerWheeling Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheeling Furnished ApartmentsWheeling Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL
    Lake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College