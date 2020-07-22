Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

15 Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in South Holland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16322 Kenwood Avenue
16322 Kenwood Drive, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,565
1814 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.
Results within 1 mile of South Holland

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
14428 Irving Avenue
14428 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
1595 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.
Results within 5 miles of South Holland

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Terrace
165 Dawn Lane
165 Dawn Lane, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Evergreen Road
1809 Evergreen Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.
Results within 10 miles of South Holland
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1000 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

Last updated May 28 at 05:09 PM
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Oriole Road
136 Oriole Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7514 S. Essex Ave
7514 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1800 sqft
Lovely open kitchen concept style blends well with large and tall breakfast bar, over-sized living room area, plentiful sunlight filled windows and gleaming hardwood floors.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.
City Guide for South Holland, IL

Ready to live in the quietest, most family-friendly suburb in the Chicago area? Well, then you've found the right place. We have all the info you will need on local culture and renting tips, so read on and enjoy a taste of local knowledge.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Holland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

South Holland is 7.3 square miles of family friendly fun. There are no bars, no liquor stores, and basically no crime. On Sundays, businesses shut down, yard work comes to halt, and the city becomes a place of complete peace and quiet. It is a community of faith and family, and its religious roots keep this village in a perpetual state of wholesomeness. So, if you're ready to settle down in a place where family values still stand tall, then you are ready to rent in this anomaly of the Chicago Southland. However, you had better be prepared for some high rental rates.

Since there are no apartment complexes in South Holland, there are no cheap apartments or tiny studio's to choose from. However, there are plenty of affordable rental homes to check out, most of which are immaculately maintained brick ranchers and other nice suburban houses. Rental rates range from $1,000 to over $2,000 a month.

So, what type of amenities can you expect from a market of rental homes? Well, most properties include a yard, fireplace, basement, garage, and a nice, big deck. Some houses for rent also include more aesthetic extras, such as a sun room, hardwood floors, or French doors. And, if you're lucky, you can find a rental home with the most convenient amenity of all, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer.

Bringing the dog along? Well, then get ready for some tough home hunting. Though most rental homes don't allow pets, chances are you can find at least one cat or dog friendly pad with enough legwork. They do exist, but you will need to be prepared for a little more research on the local level, through word-of-mouth and in the classifieds.

Now that you've had a good dose local knowledge, you're ready to rent like a local South Hollander. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in South Holland, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in South Holland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in South Holland could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

