15 Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL with pools

South Holland is 7.3 square miles of family friendly fun. There are no bars, no liquor stores, and basically no crime. On Sundays, businesses shut down, yard work comes to halt, and the city becomes a place of complete peace and quiet. It is a community of faith and family, and its religious roots keep this village in a perpetual state of wholesomeness. So, if you're ready to settle down in a place where family values still stand tall, then you are ready to rent in this anomaly of the Chicago Southland. However, you had better be prepared for some high rental rates.

Since there are no apartment complexes in South Holland, there are no cheap apartments or tiny studio's to choose from. However, there are plenty of affordable rental homes to check out, most of which are immaculately maintained brick ranchers and other nice suburban houses. Rental rates range from $1,000 to over $2,000 a month.

So, what type of amenities can you expect from a market of rental homes? Well, most properties include a yard, fireplace, basement, garage, and a nice, big deck. Some houses for rent also include more aesthetic extras, such as a sun room, hardwood floors, or French doors. And, if you're lucky, you can find a rental home with the most convenient amenity of all, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer.

Bringing the dog along? Well, then get ready for some tough home hunting. Though most rental homes don't allow pets, chances are you can find at least one cat or dog friendly pad with enough legwork. They do exist, but you will need to be prepared for a little more research on the local level, through word-of-mouth and in the classifieds.

