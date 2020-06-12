Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Romeoville, IL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1382 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.
Results within 1 mile of Romeoville

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Romeoville
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1355 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1366 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Spring Brook Crossing
1 Unit Available
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Country Glen
1 Unit Available
812 Baskin Drive
812 Baskin Drive, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
205 Thornhill Court
205 Thornhill Court, Naperville, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 205 Thornhill Court in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Stern Park
1 Unit Available
1610 Cora Street
1610 Cora Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, Eat in Kitchen, Living room with fireplace. Tenant pays all utlilities Pin #11-04-33-410-006-0000 (1610 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-027-0000 (1612 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-028-0000 (1614 Cora)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive
24118 Pheasant Chase Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Beautiful and affordable home in Pheasant Chase! Freshly stained deck w/ pergola and fenced in yard with large double shed! Newer roof, HVAC, garage door opener, carpet, fridge, and freshly painted. Second bath and laundry room new in 2018.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
338 Danbury Drive
338 Danbury Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1088 sqft
Lovely ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage, Laminated floor through out the house, vaulted ceiling in living room and kitchen, large walk in closet in master suite with private full bath, two additional bedrooms large

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2105 Countryside Circle
2105 Countryside Circle, Naperville, IL
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Saddle Creek
1 Unit Available
4804 Daggets Court
4804 Daggets Court, Naperville, IL
* Available NOW! Move right into this Spacious home ( Around 3900 sq feet counting full finished basement ) in Saddle Creek Subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Open & bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings on first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Robinhood Way
165 West Robinhood Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1664 sqft
Spacious well kept 2 story townhouse, this end unit has lots of privacy. Large family room has masonry fire place and hardwood flooring. Good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and attached full bath.

June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Romeoville Rent Report. Romeoville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Romeoville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Romeoville rents declined significantly over the past month

Romeoville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Romeoville stand at $1,624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. Romeoville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Romeoville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Romeoville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Romeoville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Romeoville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Romeoville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Romeoville.
    • While rents in Romeoville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Romeoville than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Romeoville is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

