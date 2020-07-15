/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Peoria, IL
140 STAR RIM Road
140 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3800 sqft
Breathtaking views of Peoria and the Illinois River. In-ground swimming pool, walkout finished basement, updated kitchen, formal dining room, office, 2 fireplaces and tons of storage.
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of East Peoria
Olde Towne
802 NE PERRY Avenue
802 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3052 sqft
A true treasure chosen for the 2019 Peoria Historical Society Holiday Home Tour. This home just underwent 18 months of renovations and is ready for the right tenants to appreciate and care for it.
Results within 5 miles of East Peoria
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/20/20 3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted &
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Glen Oak-Flannagan
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.
Northmoor Knolls
6117 North Jayar Drive
6117 N Jayar Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1475 sqft
Newly remodeled, large main floor duplex unit. Located in north central Peoria, close to everything. Unit has 2-car detached garage and washer and dryer, along with a large storage area. Water, Sewer, and lawn care included in rent.
3028 N BIGELOW Street
3028 North Bigelow Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2284 sqft
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1014 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard.
Wardcliffe
2715 West Newman Parkway
2715 West Newman Parkway, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2187 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and updated split level home. 2-car attached garage, open floor plan, finished lower level rec room, breakfast bar, deck, large room sizes, master suite. Washer/dryer included.
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.
1521 S Lydia Ave
1521 South Lydia Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Story 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 319833 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319833 Property Id 319833 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929984)
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.
Results within 10 miles of East Peoria
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.