Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Peoria, IL

Finding an apartment in East Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Shadoway Dr. - A
139 Shadoway Drive, East Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom house East Peoria Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom house on a quiet dead-end street in East Peoria. This is a smaller house with no garage or basement, approximately 700 sq. ft. ideal for a single person or a couple.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/20/20 3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted &

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 S Lydia Ave
1521 South Lydia Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
2 Story 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 319833 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319833 Property Id 319833 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929984)

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 02:20 PM
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$569
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Peoria, IL

Finding an apartment in East Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

