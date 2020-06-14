Apartment List
62 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Urbandale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
2 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.

Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5000 sqft
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
16 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
12 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Live life fully. Live life 360. Meet one of West Des Moines' newest apartment communities — 360 at Jordan West — located next to Jordan Creek Town Center. Here, you can live, work and play in a community tailored to you.
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$590
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Urbandale, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Urbandale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

