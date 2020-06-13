Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5000 sqft
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4308 153rd Place
4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
8536 Long Meadow Lane
8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1746 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Urbandale, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Urbandale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

