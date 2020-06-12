/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:30 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$804
878 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North Side
22 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willard - Wharton
1 Unit Available
1827 17th Ave
1827 17th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1827 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House - Currently occupied home - nice quiet neighborhood Key features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Fenced yard CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5845908)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 27th Ave.
1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
754 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Updated fixtures and appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Gateway
1 Unit Available
1627 W. 4TH ST.
1627 West 4th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in West Davenport - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent *** Location location location! Move in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Updated and is in great move in condition.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown Moline
1 Unit Available
1841 13th Street
1841 13th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1254 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!! This property features: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with appliances Enclosed front porch This property will not last long.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Keystone
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 1
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Rent lowered 5/18! Cozy new updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Spacious living room New stainless steel appliances New flooring Everything updated and ready for you! Located on the Rock Island/Moline border near Augustana Tenant is responsible for all
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rock Riverfront
1 Unit Available
3501 11th St
3501 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home For Rent in Rock Island - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! This 2 bedroom home with lots of great features is now available for rent in Rock Island, IL! Key Features: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Appliances
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Northwest Davenport
1 Unit Available
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.
Similar Pages
Bettendorf Apartments with BalconyBettendorf Apartments with GarageBettendorf Apartments with GymBettendorf Apartments with Hardwood Floors