137 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA with balcony
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 16
Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”
A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martinez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.