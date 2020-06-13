Apartment List
/
GA
/
martinez
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
327 Tailboard Court
327 Tailboard Court, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1425 sqft
Move- In Ready 3 BR 2 BTH Home just off Riverwatch Parkway, making easy access to all major thoroughfares. Large corner lot with covered deck and privacy fence on a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area or office area, eat-in kitchen and laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2260 sqft
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Calico Trail
315 Calico Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
Lovely Traditional 2 Story Home Available - This lovely Martinez Home Offers: - Wraparound Porch - Garage - Fenced In Backyard - Formal Dining Room - Great Room with Fireplace - Double Doors Leading to Backyard - Kitchen with Bay Window and
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Montclair
17 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Westside
1 Unit Available
504 Windsong Circle
504 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
876 sqft
To schedule a showing, please visit: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925351?source=iframe&companyID=11812 $775 a month Condo.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2000 sqft
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Belair
1 Unit Available
308 Caldwell Circle
308 Caldwell Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1576 sqft
$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Avery Landing
331 Avery Landing, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
331 Avery Landing - Avery Landing - Available 6/12/2020! Two story with approximately 1800 square feet. New interior paint and new carpet! Living room with fireplace. Dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Steepridge Ct.
513 Steepridge Ct, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
513 Steepridge Ct. Available 07/03/20 Great 3 BR, 2 BA home for rent in Columbia County! - Available July 3, 2020.
City Guide for Martinez, GA

Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”

A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Martinez, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martinez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Martinez 1 BedroomsMartinez 2 BedroomsMartinez 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartinez 3 BedroomsMartinez Accessible Apartments
Martinez Apartments with BalconyMartinez Apartments with GarageMartinez Apartments with GymMartinez Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartinez Apartments with Parking
Martinez Apartments with PoolMartinez Apartments with Washer-DryerMartinez Dog Friendly ApartmentsMartinez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCEvans, GA
Greenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University