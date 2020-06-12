/
2 bedroom apartments
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1149 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
1 Unit Available
4709 Dursey Drive
4709 Dursey Drive, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1199 sqft
Available for move in 7 July.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Montclair
23 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1060 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
939 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Belair
21 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Westside
21 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Belair
40 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Westside
5 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
1 Unit Available
204 Sassafrass Lane
204 Sassafrass Lane, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
204 Sassafrass Lane - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with approximately 1092 square feet of living space. New paint, new plank floors! Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Great Room with vaulted ceiling.
Montclair
1 Unit Available
407 Folkstone Cir
407 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1462 sqft
407 Folkstone Cir Available 08/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 407 Folkstone Circle Augusta, GA 30909 - This 2 Bed/ 2 Bath 1462 Heated Sq/Ft is located in one of Augusta's hidden treasures, Woodbine West!! This GATED communities includes POOL membership,
Westside
1 Unit Available
113 Point Place
113 Point Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1134 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
Westside
1 Unit Available
2211 Thicket Court - 1
2211 Thicket Court, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2211 Thicket Court - 1 in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Belair
1 Unit Available
1520 Abby Way
1520 Abby Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Available for July occupancy! Cozy and convenient two bedroom/two bath townhome close to everything in Augusta. Two designated parking spaces at entrance and covered front porch with storm door.
Montclair
1 Unit Available
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
