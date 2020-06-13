Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
391 Cleburne Place
391 Cleburne Place, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3342 sqft
Fantastic home with plenty of living space! Open concept living with Large kitchen, SS appliances, island, and granite counters. Washer and Dryer are included in rental price. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6302 Howell Cobb Court
6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
9062 sqft
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2331 sqft
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2508 sqft
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW
3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193 Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Legacy Park
1 Unit Available
3034 Langley Close NW
3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2498 sqft
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3459 Clubside Lane
3459 Clubside Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2111 sqft
Great split level home ready for immediate occupancy! Lower level features massive unfinished bonus room. Over sized garage on cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4296 Brighton Way
4296 Brighton Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1917 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Legacy Park. , vaulted Living Rm, arched entry to Kitchen & backyard/Patio access, 2-story Great Rm w/gas fireplace framed by floor to ceiling molding, and Laundry Rm.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5553 Wood Vale Court
5553 Wood Vale Court, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3302 sqft
Fabulous West Cobb Rental In Highly Sought-After Harrison High District! Great Style With Exposed Beams In Vaulted Family Room, Open Shelves, High Ceilings, Double-Sided Fireplace (gas logs) Open To Large Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets, Walk-In

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2845 Appling Way
2845 Appling Way Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1424 sqft
Renovated Rental Available NOW. Brand new flooring throughout. New refrigerator with bonus refrigerator in garage. New custom windows, new deck and new dishwasher. Brand new a/c, remote control ceiling fans and new lighting. Fenced yard.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cartersville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cartersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

