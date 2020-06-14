Apartment List
/
FL
/
world golf village
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

28 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for World Golf Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2707 ARUNDEL LN
2707 Arundel Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2054 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 3 car garage located in the South Hampton community in desirable St. Johns County! Landlord is replacing all carpet to laminate wood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1917 CROSS POINTE WAY
1917 Cross Pointe Way, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2126 sqft
Opportunity to rent this St. Johns Golf and Country Club home with plenty of designer details won't last long! Walk into the inviting living & dining space, great for hosting - with wood laminate flooring, extra tall baseboards & window trim.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2382 W CLOVELLY LN
2382 West Clovelly Lane, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3903 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom 5 full bath home in South Hampton Golf Club with over 3900 sqft. Here's your opportunity to live in an EXCLUSIVE GOLF COMMUNITY! ALL of the community amenities you're looking for. Luxurious wood floors throughout. Granite counters.

1 of 72

Last updated April 22 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
392 JOHNS CREEK PKWY
392 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2432 sqft
4/2.5 home features 2432 SF w/ 3 BR and loft upstairs. Master Downstairs. Kitchen overlooks breakfast nook and FR w/fireplace. The living room/dining room combination has added 'personality' with a bay window. Wood floors. No carpet.
Results within 10 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
442 HERON LANDING RD
442 Heron Landing Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2773 sqft
Beautiful Dream Finders Home in pristine neighborhood! House is like brand new, hardwood floors in main living areas, separate dining, eat in kitchen with open floor plan, covered patio, great school zones and amenities! 600 or better credit score,

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
14026 SADDLEHILL CT
14026 Saddle Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2031 sqft
***Available July 1, 2020*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
435 SANCTUARY DR
435 Sanctuary Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN
6279 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2396 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings may be limited.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5979 PAVILION DR
5979 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1407 sqft
Enjoy living to this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome situated on a gated community of Emerald Preserve. Property Featuring New vinyl wood floors installed, Freshly Painted, New Refrigerator and Dishwasher and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN
6335 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2502 sqft
******AVAILABLE 7/6/2020*********Lovely 4/3 home + SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7003 BUTTERFLY CT
7003 Butterfly Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1516 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 5th, 2020**Beautiful townhouse for rent in Bayberry at Bartram Park! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage! Downstairs you have a nice open concept floorplan.
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in World Golf Village, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for World Golf Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorld Golf Village 3 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Apartments with Balcony
World Golf Village Apartments with GarageWorld Golf Village Apartments with GymWorld Golf Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorld Golf Village Apartments with Parking
World Golf Village Apartments with PoolWorld Golf Village Apartments with Washer-DryerWorld Golf Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorld Golf Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University