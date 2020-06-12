/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
945 REGISTRY BLVD
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
Luxury furnished 2/2 condo available for 12 month lease-2nd BR is a lockout suite ideal for in-law quarters,teen or home office-turnkey with dishes,linens etc.
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
1375 Castle Pines Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2105 sqft
Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.
766 SCRUB JAY DR
766 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
Awesome lakefront Townhome. Perfect for a family or room mates and located perfectly close to 95. Open floor plan with 1/2 bath down. Two bedrooms upstairs with separate baths. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout..
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..
669 Drake Bay Terr
669 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1155 sqft
315 VIA CASTILLA
315 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1278 sqft
Great condo in the Palencia gated community. This 2nd floor condo has gourmet granite kitchen, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and spacious master bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Screened Lanai for those breezy summer evenings.
486 CABERNET PL
486 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath. Move In Ready! Professionally cleaned! 1155 Square Feet with combined living / dinning room, and double Master Suite on 2nd Floor. All Tile first Floor for easy maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of World Golf Village
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1235 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1284 sqft
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
513 Golden Lake Loop
513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
Nicely FURNISHED condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
6244 HIGH TIDE BLVD
6244 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit available in the desirable Bartram Park community. Open patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Community includes pool and fitness.
1513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
1513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD
12700 Bartram Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
This 2nd story, water-view condo is the perfect place for you to come home to enjoy! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
