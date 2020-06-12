/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
193 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 Dockside Place
1255 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
1255 Dockside Place Available 07/01/20 Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
766 sqft
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks! Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
301 AVENIDA MADERA
301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
665 sqft
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5400 OCEAN BOULEVARD
5400 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1187 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
312 CANAL ROAD
312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
314 CANAL ROAD
314 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5600 BEACH WAY DRIVE
5600 Beach Way Dr, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1182 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON, Siesta Key! Voted number 1 by Mr. Beach. 3 rd floor condo in an elevator building, directly across form the public beach, no obstructions to toes in the sand. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. King bed, queen bed and a full bed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1215 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
1215 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
991 sqft
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEACH ACCESS.THIS 4TH FLOOR END UNIT HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO ENJOY YOURSELF. VIEWS OF THE CANAL AND POOL AREA. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR THE SUNNY SKIES AND WARM WEATHER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4660 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1201 sqft
This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1210 sqft
JUST BECAME AVAILABLE FOR MARCH, 2019. Escape the cold on beautiful Siesta Key, Florida. 2 bedroom 2 bath villa at Provincial Gardens.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6157 MIDNIGHT PASS RD
6157 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Beautiful well maintained condo, over looking pool, close to beach
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5108 CALLE MINORGA
5108 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
883 sqft
A rare gem located in the heart of Siesta Key Village, this 2nd floor unit is light, bright, and spacious. It is mere steps away from the amazing entertainment, shopping and dining that are unique to the Key.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
524 BEACH ROAD
524 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
980 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo gulf front on #1 rated Siesta Key Beach!! Enjoy one bedroom with a queen bed and the second bedroom with a twin bed with a trundle that can be made up into a king.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5667 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1012 sqft
You will fall in love with this completely updated ground floor condo.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5226 CALLE DE COSTA RICA
5226 Calle De Costa Rica, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house, less than a two minute walk to all the shopping and dining options in Siesta Key Village and less than 5 minutes away from the #1 rated beach in the country, Siesta Key Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE
5577 Contento Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1424 sqft
Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
432 AVENIDA DE MAYO
432 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1232 sqft
Whether you are looking for an ADVENTURE-PACKED GETAWAY or a TRANQUIL DESTINATION...look no further! The HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER island of Siesta Key will do the trick!!! This home is just down the street from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5637 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1012 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom at White Sands Village is just steps away from public beach access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
5880 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5880 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1562 sqft
Enjoy the beautiful sunset from this 5th floor condo. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been freshly painted and all new furniture. The condo is located on the Gulf side of Siesta Key.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5860 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5860 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1368 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse located on the Gulf side of Siesta Key. Rated #1 Beach in the world for several years. This unit is nicely appointed and ready to make this vacation townhouse your home for the Seasonal months.
Similar Pages
Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSiesta Key 3 BedroomsSiesta Key Apartments with Balcony
Siesta Key Apartments with GarageSiesta Key Apartments with GymSiesta Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSiesta Key Apartments with ParkingSiesta Key Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL