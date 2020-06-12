/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:15 PM
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18119 Lake Worth Blvd
18119 Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Port Charlotte Pool home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845290)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 10
1 Unit Available
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 45
1 Unit Available
2209 Ednor St
2209 Ednor Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
Convenient Port Charlotte home - Affordable 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home in Port Charlotte, new carpet in bedrooms and new appliance in the kitchen. Carport and shed. Sorry no pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19335 Water Oak Dr G102
19335 Water Oak Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
19335 Water Oak Drive # G102 - BOOKED NOV 2019-MAR 2020. SEASON RENTAL-HERITAGE OAK PARK-GROUND FLOOR- 2/2 CONDO!$2500/MONTHLY! CUTE AS A BUTTON! PICTURE YOURSELF IN THE BEAUTIFUL CONDO OVERLOOKING LAKES, OAKS AND PALMS.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 Harbor Blvd Unit 1A
3126 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Condo - 3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Ground Floor Spacious Condo. Located in the heart of Port Charlotte. Close to shopping, restaurants and Charlotte Harbor Beach. Call Audra Pulaskie 941-391-0965 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5347177)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21300 Brinson Avenue-ACH Unit 113
21300 Brinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
Seasonal 2b/2b condo Charlotte Square - 2b/2b fully furnished 1 carport with a lovely screened lanai condo in Charlotte Square. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3006 Caring Way #406
3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Forrest Nelson Blvd Q103
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
899 sqft
2/2 Condo 55+ Community - Nice 2/2 fully furnished condo in gated community. Ammenities include pool community pool. Must be 55 or older. Close to shopping. Off months are available at a lesser rate. At least one full month required.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Section 96
1 Unit Available
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 45
1 Unit Available
2513 ELKCAM BOULEVARD
2513 Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
804 sqft
2 bedroom. 1 bath home located in Port Charlotte. Home features a fenced yard, carpet in bedrooms, Florida room, and living room. all other rooms have luxury vinyl. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping and schools.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 23
1 Unit Available
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
2781 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1124 sqft
Fully furnished and ready for occupancy. Charming Canal front home with carport. Huge back yard. Sit in the shade of the enormous oak tree or down by the water on the dock. 2 Bedrooms, full bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 51
1 Unit Available
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD
1588 Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1228 sqft
OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE
21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.
Similar Pages
Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Charlotte 3 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with BalconyPort Charlotte Apartments with Garage
Port Charlotte Apartments with GymPort Charlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Charlotte Apartments with ParkingPort Charlotte Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL