/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 140
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Delwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1025 W 19th Street
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit offer downstairs living, dining and kitchen with two bedrooms. You'll love the park like atmosphere in the common areas and there is a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Boat/RV storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Gulf Coast
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Avenue
422 Magnolia Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. No pets allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Ave - 4
422 Magnolia Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. Please submit an application at RentalHomesPC.com.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Haven
1 Unit Available
1221 Palo Alto Ave
1221 Palo Alto Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
-- - Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath located in the much desired Shady Haven community. Close to the nicest schools, shopping, dining and centrally located to bases and the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Transmitter Rd.
401 Transmitter Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
401 Transmitter Rd. Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE5611094)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3704 E 11th St #B
3704 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
-- - 2/1 apartment close to Rutherford HS, shopping and dinning. Lawn and trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
3019 Douglas Road, Lot 1
3019 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
820 sqft
Great central location, brand new modular home for lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3704 C 11th St E
3704 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB shopping and dinning. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186 SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3702 B 11th St
3702 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB. Washer and Dryer are in unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Panama City
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
65 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Panama City 1 BedroomsPanama City 1 BedroomsPanama City 2 BedroomsPanama City 2 BedroomsPanama City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPanama City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPanama City 3 BedroomsPanama City 3 BedroomsPanama City Apartments with Balcony
Panama City Apartments with BalconyPanama City Apartments with GaragePanama City Apartments with GaragePanama City Apartments with GymPanama City Apartments with GymPanama City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPanama City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPanama City Apartments with ParkingPanama City Apartments with Parking
Panama City Apartments with PoolPanama City Apartments with PoolPanama City Apartments with Washer-DryerPanama City Apartments with Washer-DryerPanama City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPanama City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPanama City Furnished ApartmentsPanama City Pet Friendly PlacesPanama City Pet Friendly Places