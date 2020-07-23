Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM

13 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in West Haven with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profil... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
738 Savin Ave
738 Savin Ave, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gut renovated one year ago. Washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1076 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
25 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,568
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,872
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1054 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1100 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 29 at 09:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 29 at 09:19 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
124 Court Street
124 Court Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,100
346 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
9 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Redwood Drive
75 Redwood Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
1230 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in East Haven. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
City Guide for West Haven, CT

Welcome to West Haven—I mean Orange—I mean New Haven. Though your new coastal Connecticut city has been known by a lot of different names, its rich history dates back to the settlement of the state. Now let’s get started on your apartment hunt so you can settle in before West Haven changes its name again. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in West Haven, CT

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in West Haven with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in West Haven. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

