13 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT
Welcome to West Haven—I mean Orange—I mean New Haven. Though your new coastal Connecticut city has been known by a lot of different names, its rich history dates back to the settlement of the state. Now let’s get started on your apartment hunt so you can settle in before West Haven changes its name again. See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in West Haven with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in West Haven. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.