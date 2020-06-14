Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Groton, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Groton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Groton
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Groton
1 Unit Available
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
Results within 1 mile of Groton

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
Results within 5 miles of Groton
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
92 Shore Road
92 Shore Road, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3040 sqft
This charming 1917 historical Colonial nestled on nearly 3 acres along the New England coastline is a rare find! This coastal home offers main level laundry, luxury kitchen along with breakfast nook and walk in pantry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
106 East Shore Avenue
106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1980 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need.
Results within 10 miles of Groton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
55 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Groton, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Groton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

