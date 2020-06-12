Apartment List
155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fruitdale
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Barths
32 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1617 North Robb Street
1617 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1368 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,368 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook.

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
11223 W 18th Avenue
11223 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Westland Villas Beauty with basement, carport - Really nice townhouse style condo in a great location * Ample rooms * HOA fees paid * 2-car carport * Huge basement with finished family room and big storage room * Main floor laundry (washer and dryer

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.

1 of 34

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4443 Tennyson Street
4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3 Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District.
Results within 5 miles of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
$
Jefferson Park
5 Units Available
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Sixth Avenue West
28 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.

June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Wheat Ridge.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

