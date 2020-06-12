/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Golden, CO
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Sixth Avenue West
28 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Golden Proper
4 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1052 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
11 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1067 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
Denver West
45 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
$
Belmar Park
26 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
$
Foothills
9 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
$
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Carmody
45 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Union Square
23 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Denver West
15 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
$
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Foothills
138 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1219 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
$
Fruitdale
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
