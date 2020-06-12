17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salinas, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
654 Ambrose Drive
654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13037 Arthur Street
13037 Arthur Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1073 sqft
13037 Arthur Street - Nice Three bedroom home - Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult Avail: Now Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1,073 sq.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5
1346 New Hampshire Court, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
733 California Street
733 California Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2535 sqft
Stunning Large 3 Bedroom South Salinas Home - Stunning large 3 bedroom home located in the Maple Park area of Salinas.

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Results within 1 mile of Salinas

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12215 Saint Moritz Way
12215 Saint Moritz Way, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. This 2-story home has hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Fireplace insert in the living room, dining area off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Salinas

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21634 Ord Ave
21634 Ord Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1575 sqft
21634 Ord Ave Available 07/15/20 Brand New East Garrison Home For Rent - Welcome home to this completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community! This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18632 Tara Drive
18632 Tara Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home with Bonus room South Salinas/River Road - This is a great three bedroom, two bathroom house built by Harrod Homes, near Las Palmas at the end of Tara Drive..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19320 Creekside Cir
19320 Creekside Circle, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1358 sqft
Remodeled and Sunny Creekside Condo - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with new laminate hardwood floors, and a completely remodeled kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 10 miles of Salinas

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13549 Paseo Terrano
13549 Paseo Terrano, Monterey County, CA
Newly Remodeled Home - GREAT Views, Views and MORE Views...Perched high atop an uphill driveway at 13549 Paseo Terrano in "The Oaks"...4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths inside 2,719 SqFt on a 24,639 SqFt parcel.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.

June 2020 Salinas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salinas Rent Report. Salinas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salinas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Salinas Rent Report. Salinas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salinas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Salinas rents increased moderately over the past month

Salinas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salinas stand at $1,723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,156 for a two-bedroom. Salinas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Salinas, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Salinas

    As rents have increased slightly in Salinas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Salinas is less affordable for renters.

    • Salinas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,156 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Salinas.
    • While Salinas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Salinas than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Salinas is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

