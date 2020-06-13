50 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Marina

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9965 Holt Road
9965 Holt Road, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3849 sqft
9965 Holt Road Available 06/15/20 Large Carmel Valley Ranch Home on the Course - (DUNNC) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,401
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18632 Tara Drive
18632 Tara Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home with Bonus room South Salinas/River Road - This is a great three bedroom, two bathroom house built by Harrod Homes, near Las Palmas at the end of Tara Drive..

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13549 Paseo Terrano
13549 Paseo Terrano, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2719 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - GREAT Views, Views and MORE Views...Perched high atop an uphill driveway at 13549 Paseo Terrano in "The Oaks"...4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths inside 2,719 SqFt on a 24,639 SqFt parcel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marina, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marina renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

