/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina, CA
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3122 Crescent Avenue - 19 Available 06/20/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
370 Sonoma Avenue B
370 Sonoma Ave, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Private 2 bedroom in-law unit near Embassy Suites - Property Id: 289856 Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Forest Park Ct
236 Forest Park Court, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
826 sqft
Pacific Grove Cottage - Small, very clean home in Pacific Grove. 2 beds, 1 bath. Stackable washer/dryer. Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, off street parking, fenced front and back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
478 Monroe St.
478 Monroe Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Recently Updated Two Bedroom Duplex (back unit) in Monterey - Rent: $2,500 Deposit: $3,750 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
837 Lyndon St. A
837 Lyndon St, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
720 sqft
Bay View Apt - Property Id: 254339 Completely renovated: New dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, forced-air furnace, windows, paint, floors, finishes. 1-Car Garage, storage closet, washer/dryer hook-ups. Coin-operated washer & dryer in adjacent Apt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9500 Center Street #48
9500 Center Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Carmel Valley Condo - Two bedroom, two bath condo conveniently located just a block away from the Mid Valley Shopping Center.This is a clean and bright end unit has an expanded floor plan.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hatton Fields
1 Unit Available
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4500 to $7500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
245 Maple Street
245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available for immediate move-in is this updated single level, two -bedroom, one and half bath home with bonus room. Located in South Salinas in the Maple park neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1065 Sinex Avenue
1065 Sinex Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
4058 El Bosque Drive
4058 El Bosque Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1550 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
336 Cayuga Street
336 Cayuga Street, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Located near the Courthouse and Salinas City center with lots of shops and restaurants. Enter into this downtown 5-plex through a coded entrance into a sunny center courtyard. Newly renovated, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse has approx 1200sf.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.
Similar Pages
Marina 1 BedroomsMarina 1 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina Accessible ApartmentsMarina Accessible ApartmentsMarina Apartments with Balcony
Marina Apartments with BalconyMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GymMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA