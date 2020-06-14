Apartment List
244 Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
1665 La Corta Street
1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Grove
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encanto
1 Unit Available
1105 Bittern Street
1105 Bittern Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1204 sqft
Well maintained home with new a/c & solar available for immediate occupancy! - This is a beautiful home, situated on a corner lot.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5474 Timothy Dr.
5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1056 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Grove
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Allied Gardens
32 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Talmadge
3 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College East
1 Unit Available
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lemon Grove, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lemon Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

