3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
238 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.
1 of 71
Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access.
1 of 31
Last updated January 12 at 12:23am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25295 Gallup Circle
25295 Gallup Circle, Laguna Hills, CA
Lovely four bedroom plus an office, three bathroom home in the equestrian community of Nellie Gail Ranch. Three of the bedrooms, plus an office, including the master suite are located on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1358 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1651 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
32 Blackbird Lane
32 Blackbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28211 Via Fierro
28211 Via Fierro, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1342 sqft
Available NOW - 3 Bedroom Townhome - 2 beds/baths upstairs, 1 bed/bath downstairs. Won't last long! (RLNE5524884)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
163 Linda Vista
163 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA
This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Loft /3 bath home located within the gated community of Barcelona in the heart of Irvine contemporary living.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cantora
1 Unit Available
19 Meadowbrook
19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1806 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28712 RANCHO DEL LAGO
28712 Rancho Del Lago, Laguna Niguel, CA
Terrific home in Rancho Niguel Mandevilla, located in a single loaded street with gorgeous view of mountains. This elegant and highly upgraded home offers cathedral ceilings in the large living room and formal dinning room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28555 Las Arubas
28555 Las Arubas, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Immaculate three bedroom residence in the desirable T tract in Laguna Niguel! The floorplan features a spacious Family Room with fireplace, Kitchen with granite countertops and island, Dining area, and three bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
28446 Del Mar
28446 Del Mar, Laguna Niguel, CA
Beautiful home located in the coveted Tampico neighborhood in Laguna Niguel with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offering a very inviting, and clean space with fresh white and natural color palette.
