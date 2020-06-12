/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Panorama Ranch
1 Unit Available
74387 Peppergrass Street
74387 Peppergrass Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1152 sqft
Spectacular 2 Bed Mid Century Pool Home - Featured in the current issue of Atomic Ranch Magazine, this spectacular remodeled mid century pool home is offered as a long term rental.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
49043 Mariposa Dr
49043 Mariposa Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1314 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAY Minimum!!! Beautifully remodeled Courtyard Villa in Ironwood Country Club with 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a loft. Professionally remodeled by gifted designer with major upgrades and new furniture.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43836 Via Palma
43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
46375 Ryway Place
46375 Ryway Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1606 sqft
Have May Open through the rest of the year. $3500 rate from January through March. Less then a half a mile from El Paseo on the Golf Course with private community pool and spa. Furnished nicely makes this unit a great Vacation spot.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
48846 Mescal Lane
48846 Mescal Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
47695 Desert Sage Court
47695 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1009 sqft
Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
947 sqft
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
73336 Buckboard Trail
73336 Buckboard Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1428 sqft
Spacious sun-filled rooms from magnificent windowed walls opening South Palm Desert to you doorstep. Elegant Silver Spur Ranch location cascading down tot he best amenities the central valley has to offer. Brand new kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
47306 Abdel Circle
47306 Abdel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
*Available April 2020 and all of 2021!This truly one of a kind property will be your Perfect Desert Vacation! Stunning views of the golf course and green situated on a quiet street with your pool and spa steps away! The enclosed front courtyard
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
45775 Juniper Circle
45775 Juniper Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1585 sqft
Bright open Courtyard Villa in Shadow Mountain Resort in South Palm Desert. Special resort atmosphere located just blocks away from El Paseo for shopping and great dining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
77509 Avenida Madrugada
77509 Avenida Madrugada, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,400
1389 sqft
Santa Rosa Cove - La Quinta. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Anacapa floor plan will dazzle you with its 1,389 square feet.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73425 Ironwood Street
73425 Ironwood Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL AVAILABLE JUNE 15 -Dec 31, 2020APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT ARE REQUIRED PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING. Please call or email MKELLEY@HKLANE.COM to request an application.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
77325 Avenida Fernando
77325 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1736 sqft
Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa.
Similar Pages
Indian Wells 1 BedroomsIndian Wells 2 BedroomsIndian Wells 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Wells 3 BedroomsIndian Wells Apartments with Balcony
Indian Wells Apartments with GarageIndian Wells Apartments with ParkingIndian Wells Apartments with PoolIndian Wells Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CATemecula, CAPalm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
French Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA