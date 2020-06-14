71 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
768 California Drive
768 California Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1611 sqft
Charming, traditional house in "walk to Claremont Village" neighborhood near schools, shopping and park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2255 wisteria
2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1910 sqft
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Foothill Corridor
9 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
San Dimas
6 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,471
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
San Dimas
10 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10369 VIA PALMA
10369 Via Palma, Montclair, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2350 sqft
Brand new three stories home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2,313 sq feet. Lot of upgrades thru out the house. Nice hardwood floor in the whole first floor and master bedroom. cherry wood cabinet and marble counter top in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
503 E. E Street
503 East East Street, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME Downtown Ontario - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ONTARIO! Open style floor plan feels large yet cozy, nice size living room with classic builtins blended

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Claremont, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Claremont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

