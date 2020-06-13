Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28152 Driver Ave
28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1429 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900 This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
undefined

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5241 Colodny Drive
5241 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1740 sqft
Newer Luxury Townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All upgraded. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances. Master suites, master bath with sep. tub and shower.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5249 Colodny Drive
5249 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Very clean unit in desirable townhome development. A minute drive from the 101 for easy access. Backroad leads to Agoura High School and Kanan Road. Private front patio to relax on those stressful days.

1 of 2

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28872 Conejo View Drive
28872 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
930 sqft
Lovely single story townhouse. Ideal location in Agoura Hills. This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom end unit has no one above and only one attached wall. New paint and New carpet with New window treatments and screens.
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
undefined

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Agoura Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Agoura Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

