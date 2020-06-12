Apartment List
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ

$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
1 Unit Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.

1 Unit Available
792 West Kingman Drive
792 West Kingman Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
***Brand new, builder model with tons of upgrades.*** 4 bed, 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage in Casa Grande. $1,800 security deposit required. $250 refundable cleaning fee. Pets upon Landlord approval ($300 non-refundable pet fee).

1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 Unit Available
288 E MONTEGO Drive
288 East Montego Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
Amazing brand new and fully furnished home on a large lot. Beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter top with island and walk-in pantry. Comfortable breakfast bar and dinning area make casual or formal dinning a breeze.

1 Unit Available
2392 S LAMB Road
2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors.

1 Unit Available
1740 East Fontana Drive
1740 East Fontana Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
AVAILABLE 7/15 ***Brand new, builder model with tons of upgrades.*** 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in Casa Grande. Front loading washer and Dryer included. $1,900 security deposit required. $250 refundable cleaning fee.

1 Unit Available
1052 N. Colorado St - 1
1052 North Colorado Street, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$944
1006 sqft
Apply Online for FREE. Each adult must complete online application. Put this link below in your browser to apply: key-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home We are taking applications and expect to lease very soon.
1 Unit Available
4613 N SIGNAL PEAK Road
4613 North Signal Peak Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2162 sqft
Summer in Arizona just got better! Custom 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Acreage! As you walk into the home you will find a large living room, with a kitchen fit for a queen! There is no shortage of comfort and style in this home, making it perfect for a
1 Unit Available
4060 N Monarch Dr
4060 North Monarch Drive, Eloy, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1232 sqft
NICE HOME IN TOLTEC - This one won't last long, so do not hesitate! Home has a 1 car garage and a HUGE enclosed yard.

1 Unit Available
12526 W LOBO Drive
12526 West Lobo Drive, Arizona City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1575 sqft
NEW BUILD, This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level, split Floorplan is thoughtfully designed and constructed. The Great room and adjoining kitchen/dining area accent the generous living space.
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.

1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
3158 E PICACHO Drive
3158 East Picacho Drive, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Mobile home. 2 baths,rooms have individual AC units, so you can cool as much or as little of the house as you wish. Huge lot, with lots of space for you and your stuff. Come check out this great price on a large rental house.

1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 Unit Available
2249 W PINKLEY Avenue
2249 West Pinkley Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs.

1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 Unit Available
808 W RAYMOND Street
808 Raymond Street, Coolidge, AZ
BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.

1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report. Casa Grande rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casa Grande rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Casa Grande rents increase sharply over the past month

Casa Grande rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casa Grande stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,006 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Casa Grande's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Casa Grande, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Casa Grande rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Casa Grande, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casa Grande is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Casa Grande's median two-bedroom rent of $1,006 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Casa Grande.
    • While Casa Grande's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casa Grande than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Casa Grande.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

