34 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL with balcony
Daphne, AL is home to Jeremy Clark, famous NFL player for the New York Giants. Ready? Hut...hut...be impressed!
Daphne is a small, Southern, charming suburb of Mobile – one of Alabama’s biggest cities. It’s nestled between coast and hills, so its scenery is beautiful – though don’t expect any particularly good hiking here, since no part of the town exceeds 150 feet above sea level. There are about 20,000 people living in Daphne, and most of them are families, who have opted to live the quiet suburban life rather than the more hectic life of Mobile (though it’s hard to call Mobile-living “city-living,” since it’s a pretty small country town itself). If you’re looking for somewhere to move where you’ll know all your neighbors and not be able to go to the grocery store without having to say hi at to at least 3 people you know – Daphne’s the place for you. It’s friendly, family-oriented, safe and very affordable, compared to the rest of the country. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Daphne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.