Last updated June 12 2020

35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$932
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
107 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
260 Montclair Loop
260 Montclair Loop, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home on Montclair Loop in Lake Forest Subdivision in Daphne. Attached carport, large kitchen, living room, nice sized bedrooms and baths.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
8785 Bainbridge Drive
8785 Bainbridge Drive, Daphne, AL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8785 Bainbridge Drive in Daphne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Daphne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Easton Cir.
113 Easton Circle, Fairhope, AL
113 Easton Cir. Available 07/16/20 Rock Creek 4 Bedroom home - Beautiful home in Rock Creek! Custom kitchen with stainless and Center Island. Butler's pantry and glazed cabinetry. Breakfast bar and separate formal dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom available mid-May. Fenced in yard, carport, storage shed with heating and cooling. Spectacular views of Mobile Bay. Please call/text for showing appointment!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.
Results within 5 miles of Daphne
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Shepherds Loop
202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al...

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27233 Bay Branch Dr.
27233 Bay Branch Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4/3 in Daphne - Large four bedroom three bath home in Bay Branch Estates. Large kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room, master bedroom suite with attached office and a large fenced yard with two separate fenced areas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A
33740 Stables Dr, Stapleton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades.

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Daphne rents declined slightly over the past month

Daphne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Daphne stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Daphne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Daphne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Daphne

    As rents have increased moderately in Daphne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Daphne is less affordable for renters.

    • Daphne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.6% increase in Daphne.
    • While Daphne's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Daphne than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Daphne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

