22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL

9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
107 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$967
1130 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
13 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.

1 Unit Available
206 Van Buren Street - 1
206 Van Buren St, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Daphne
14 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
27 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Results within 5 miles of Daphne
199 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
4 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.

1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.

1 Unit Available
320 Volanta Avenue
320 Volanta Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1189 sqft
Two bedroom 2 bathroom condo near the Fairhope Yacht Club.

1 Unit Available
#13 102 Courthouse Drive
102 Courthouse Dr, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
New Orleans Courtyard Condo for lease. This 2/2 offers has a beautiful kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and a Washer and Dryer. It is offered for a 6 month lease either furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 10 miles of Daphne
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.

Georgia Avenue
1 Unit Available
961 OLD SHELL ROAD
961 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath downtown in tri-plex unit. All kitchen appliances.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.

Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Daphne rents declined slightly over the past month

Daphne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Daphne stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Daphne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Daphne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Daphne

    As rents have increased moderately in Daphne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Daphne is less affordable for renters.

    • Daphne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.6% increase in Daphne.
    • While Daphne's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Daphne than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Daphne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

