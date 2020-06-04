1143 Main Street

Amenities

SUMMARY: This home is located at 1143 Main St. Wheeling WV 26003. It has 0 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. This studio apartment in Wheeling WV is for rent for $599 /Month. Windsor Manor Apartments 1143 Main St., Wheeling WV 26003 Call for interest: (304) 233-4650 or email: windsormanor@jsmgmtco.com. Efficiency/Studio apartment open - Welcome to your new home, rich with convenience and access to everything nearby. We offer Studio and One bedroom homes both affordable (based on your monthly income) and market rate units. Our affordable units rent is based on your income and does have income qualifications, so be sure to discuss these with your leasing professional during your visit! The Windsor Manor Apartments will offer you the unique opportunity to share in Wheeling's history through beautiful and modern renovations. Each suite boasts high quality finishes including: New Granite-like counter tops, Bright & Clean white appliances, Carpet and vinyl flooring, Tiled Bath & Showers, and Air conditioning. Our community offers: On site laundry center, Elevators, and Community Room w/Activities. This beautiful historic building was designed by Charles Bates in 1914 and is rich with history. This former hotel was designed with a unique footprint, intricate designs and ornate details.



