Wheeling, WV
1143 Main Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:16 PM

1143 Main Street

1143 North Main Street · (304) 233-4650
Location

1143 North Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
SUMMARY: This home is located at 1143 Main St. Wheeling WV 26003. It has 0 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. This studio apartment in Wheeling WV is for rent for $599 /Month. Windsor Manor Apartments 1143 Main St., Wheeling WV 26003 Call for interest: (304) 233-4650 or email: windsormanor@jsmgmtco.com. Efficiency/Studio apartment open - Welcome to your new home, rich with convenience and access to everything nearby. We offer Studio and One bedroom homes both affordable (based on your monthly income) and market rate units. Our affordable units rent is based on your income and does have income qualifications, so be sure to discuss these with your leasing professional during your visit! The Windsor Manor Apartments will offer you the unique opportunity to share in Wheeling's history through beautiful and modern renovations. Each suite boasts high quality finishes including: New Granite-like counter tops, Bright & Clean white appliances, Carpet and vinyl flooring, Tiled Bath & Showers, and Air conditioning. Our community offers: On site laundry center, Elevators, and Community Room w/Activities. This beautiful historic building was designed by Charles Bates in 1914 and is rich with history. This former hotel was designed with a unique footprint, intricate designs and ornate details.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Main Street have any available units?
1143 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheeling, WV.
What amenities does 1143 Main Street have?
Some of 1143 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 1143 Main Street offer parking?
No, 1143 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1143 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1143 Main Street has accessible units.
Does 1143 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1143 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
